Evacuations underway ahead of possible Carroll County dam failure

GALAX, Va. - Some in Carroll County are being evacuated after a dam break was reported, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are evacuating the 2100 block of Pipers Gap Road in Galax.

According to the National Weather Service, the dam has not undergone a complete failure yet but is considered to be in imminent danger.

Flood water from a failure would move down the stream below the dam and would reach Wards Mill Branch and then flow into Chestnut Creek, according to the weather service.

The weather service says if the dam were to fail, the water depth just below the dam could be up to about 15 feet or more deep.

