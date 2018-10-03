Family of murdered Airman grieves ahead of funeral

The family of a murdered, local Air Force Airman is grieving as his body returns home.

Tech. Sgt. Josh Kidd was killed last week in front of his Louisiana home. He was born in Roanoke and grew up at Smith Mountain Lake. His military career took him to Louisiana.

His family will receive friends Wednesday evening, ahead of his funeral on Thursday.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old are facing second-degree murder charges, as well as 10 burglary charges. Neighbors believe Kidd was shot after he confronted the suspects for burglarizing his vehicle.

Kidd's wife, Alyssa, wrote on Facebook that she feels some justice that those responsible were arrested. She goes on to say that she couldn't have asked for "more in a husband and in a human being."

Josh and Alyssa Kidd had a 2-year-old son together. He doesn't yet understand what's going on, but he placed a rose on a makeshift memorial for his "dada." Their neighborhood is now lined with American flags in remembrance.

Alyssa Kidd wrote, "Josh was my entire world and living each second without him is unbearable." She says the overwhelming support she's gotten is helping her grieve.

Friends are welcome at Oakey's in Vinton Wednesday afternoon. Tech. Sgt. Kidd will be buried with full military honors Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.