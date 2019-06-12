Family pool and hot tub added to resort amenities at Mountain Lake Lodge

GILES COUNTY, Va.- - There are some new changes intended to bring in more crowds at Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County. The lodge was built in 1851, but "Dirty Dancing" put it on the map.

"I don't think the movie will ever die," said Heidi Stone, general manager.

Now Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County is getting new life.

"Moms wanted to lay out in the sun, and you wanted to be able to get a nice beverage while you are at the pool. So guests will be able to get that in a week from today," said Stone.

Pools and hot tubs are all the things Stone says are important to have on the property for guests at the resort.

"In 2015, we launched a five- year plan and this was part of that five-year economic plan," said Stone.

Mountain Lake Lodge also added a five-story sky slide at the Adventure Center. It's the tallest inflatable slide in the U.S. An escape room was also added.

Those new additions will hopefully draw crowds, but the movie will still remain a big draw, especially for people like 12-year-old Ellie Lester, who says Patrick Swayze is her inspiration in life.

'He's, like, a dancer, and I always wanted to be a dancer, and he's, like, really cute," said Lester.

She even had a picture of Johnny and Baby on her birthday cake, but her favorite part of her visit was taking a picture on the balcony of Baby's cabin.

"I felt like I was Baby," said Lester.

The movie and the lodge have even captured some new fans.

"I really like the movie now. I never knew it when I was growing up. I like being here. It's pretty cool," said Kendal Creppel, from West Virginia.

Besides the connection with "Dirty Dancing," the family promises to come back to Mountain Lake when the pool is open.





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.