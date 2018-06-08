Feeding America Southwest Virginia providing free meals to children this summer

SALEM, Va. - Children are taken care of this summer thanks to Feeding America Southwest Virginia through its Summer Food Service Program.

The organization is providing free summer meal sites for children throughout the region. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for no charge.

According to a recent "Map the Meal Gap" study performed by Feeding America, one in six children are at risk of hunger in Southwest Virginia. This program is just one of the organization's hunger relief initiatives in the region.

Sites throughout the region include community centers, schools, churches, apartment complexes and libraries.

Feeding America Southwest Virginia has been working for 37 years to fight hunger throughout the region.

Here is a complete list of locations and dates for the Summer Food Service Program:

Boys & Girls Club 9th Street (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 11, 2018 through August 10, 2018

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (8am – 9am) and Lunch (12pm – 12:45pm)

Presbyterian Community Center Pathways (Roanoke City)

Dates: July 23, 2018 through July 27, 2018

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (9:30am – 10am) and snack (10am – 10:30am)

St. John’s Episcopal Church (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 18, 2018 through July 27, 2018

Days: Monday through Thursday

Meals: Snack (2:00pm – 3:00pm) and Supper (5:00pm – 6pm)

Ashton Heights Apartments (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 17, 2018

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Lunch (3:45pm – 4:30pm)

Prices Fork Elementary School (Blacksburg)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through July 26, 2018

Days: Monday through Thursday

Meals: AM Snack (10am – 10:30am) and Lunch (12 noon – 12:30pm)

Minnick Schools Roanoke - Roanoke Campus & Vocational School (Roanoke County)

Dates: June 18, 2018 through July 26, 2018

Days: Monday through Thursday

Meals: Breakfast (8:50am – 9:10am) and Lunch (11am – 11:20am)

Tinker Creek Apartments (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 17, 2018

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Lunch (1:15pm – 1:45pm)

Project Phoenix (Lynchburg)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 17, 2018

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (10:00am – 10:30am) and Lunch (12:30pm – 1:00pm)

Boys and Girls Club at Shawsville Middle School (Montgomery)

Dates: June 11, 2018 through July 27, 2018

Days: Monday through Thursday

Meals: Breakfast (8:00am – 8:30am) and Lunch (12 noon – 12:30pm)

Community Outreach Program (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 18, 2018 through July 27, 2018

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: PM Snack (2:20 – 2:30) and Dinner (5pm – 5:30pm)

Melrose Adventist Child Development Center (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 17, 2018

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (8:00am – 8:45am) and Lunch (Noon – 12:45pm)

Villages at Garst Creek (Roanoke County)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 17, 2018

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Lunch (2:15pm – 3:00pm)

Christiansburg Skate Park @ the Aquatic Center (Christiansburg)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 10, 2018

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Lunch (11:30am – 1:00pm)

Christiansburg Aquatic Center (Christiansburg)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 10, 2018

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (10:00am – 10:30am) and Lunch (11:30am – 12:30pm)

Main Library (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 17, 2018

Days: Monday through Saturday

Meals: Breakfast (10:00am – 11:00am) and Lunch (11:30am – 12:30am)

Jackson Park Library (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 17, 2018

Days: Monday through Saturday

Meals: Breakfast (10:00am – 11:30am) and Lunch (2:30pm – 3:30pm)

Melrose Library (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 17, 2018

Days: Monday through Saturday

Meals: Breakfast (11:00am – Noon) and Lunch (2:30pm – 3:30pm)

Williamson Road Library (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 17, 2018

Days: Monday through Saturday

Meals: Breakfast (10:00am – 11:00am) and Lunch (11:30am – 12:30pm)

Gainsboro Library (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 17, 2018

Days: Monday through Saturday

Meals: Breakfast (11:00am - Noon) and Lunch (11:30am – 12:30pm)

Raleigh Court Library (Roanoke City)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 17, 2018

Days: Monday through Saturday

Meals: Breakfast (10:30am – 11:30am) and Lunch (1:00pm – 2:00pm)

Meadowview Community Center – CHP (Pulaski County)

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 3, 2018

Days: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Meals: Lunch (1:00pm – 1:30pm)

Garden of Prayer #7 Vision of Faith Ministries

Dates: June 4, 2018 through August 17, 2018

Days: Monday through Friday

Meals: Breakfast (8:00am – 9:30am) and Lunch (11:45am – 1:00pm)



Click here for more information on how to support Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

