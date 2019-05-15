Fellow hiker starts GoFundMe campaign for Appalachian Trail attack victims

ROANOKE, Va. - A fellow hiker has started a GoFundMe campaign for the victims of deadly the Appalachian Trail attack.

Investigators say James Jordan, 30, attacked a man and a woman with a machete while they were hiking together on the trail near Crawfish Road. Ronald Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, reportedly died of injuries suffered during the attack.

Ren Ramsey says he started the campaign in an effort to give something tangible to the victims and their families as an expression of support from the hiking community.

"The hiker community is a tight knit community composed of people that come from all walks of life," said Ramsey. "All consider fellow hikers family and almost always exhibit kindness and selflessness in helping out the less experienced or someone in need they may encounter along the way."

To learn more, visit the GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.