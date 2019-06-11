Female bondsman in Dublin warns customers of other companies pretending to be her

DUBLIN, Va.- - A female bondsman in the New River Valley said she lost business because imposters claimed to be her, and she is warning people to be careful when calling those other companies.

Tracy Anderson is the owner of A and A Bail Bonds. She said that a few years ago, another company started pretending to be her stealing her business.



Anderson said the latest scam, which happened just a few weeks ago, involved a woman and man. People called the number listed on her website, but it was diverted to another company, without her knowing about it.

"If you're doing a bond with a bondsman, make sure you do ask to see their picture ID and its valid it's the person you think you're calling," said Anderson.

Anderson has reported the activity to the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

