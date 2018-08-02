First responders advise drivers: 'Turn around, don't drown'

ROANOKE, Va. - With rain rolling in Thursday night, first responders issued an important reminder: Turn around, don't drown.

First responders said if flash flooding is a risk in your area, monitor potential signs, such as heavy rain. Driving through roads with just a few inches of water can be very dangerous.



"Not only does it put you it also puts our folks at risk with our swiftwater team coming in. It's going to ruin your car and as little as six inches of water can actually move your car if it's fast-moving water," said Tiffany Bradbury, Community Risk Reduction Specialist for Roanoke Fire-EMS.

According to Bradbury, drivers should also avoid driving around barricades and find an alternate route.

