Flash flooding, power outages impact Buchanan residents

BUCHANAN, Va. - Flash flooding caused severe damage in Botetourt County.

On Sunday, Jason Rinehart and his three daughters were out storm chasing to take photos, when they stopped off along Route 11 at Good Times Cafe in Buchanan and got caught in the storm. The restaurant flooded and Rinehart captured it on video.

"When you say flash flooding, it really was a flash," Rinehart said, "Everybody was caught off guard. It just happened so quick."

Monday, the restaurant was forced to close while workers cleaned up standing water and mud.

Around town, stormwaters receded, but some streets were closed, yards were flooded and Rinehart's driveway was washed out.

"The whole road looked like a creek coming down," he said.

The entire town was without power.

"The girls are on spring break so that's a bummer. Power went out about 1 o'clock this morning," Rinehart said, "[My daughter] was talking about her tablet and not being able to use it.. They're suffering."

The Rineharts are waiting for the ground to dry and the lights to turn back on, but if the power is out much longer they have a plan.

"We'll go to nana's," Rinehart said.

About 2,000 Dominion Energy customers were without power throughout Botetourt County. The company estimates power will be restored around 11 p.m on Monday, April 15.

