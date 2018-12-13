Flood watch issued from Friday through Saturday afternoon for counties across the region

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from Friday through Saturday afternoon.

One to two inches of rain will fall in some areas on top of several inches of snow on the ground. Runoff from the rain in addition to snow melt could cause flooding.

The NWS cites the Dan River specifically as a concern.

Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Campbell, Carroll, Charlotte, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Halifax, Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties are included in the watch.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.