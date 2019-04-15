Food City looking to hire more than 750 people during career fairs next week

ABINGDON, Va. - Food City is hiring.

On Wednesday, April 24, at all its locations, the grocery store chain is looking hire for both full-time and part-time positions.

The company plans to hire more than 750 people in both entry level and skilled positions.

The family-owned chain will be holding career fairs at all its location from 1-7 p.m.

If you cannot attend in person, interested candidates can apply online at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City location to complete an employment application.

