Former Botetourt County teacher pleads guilty after prosecutors say he asked student for lewd photos

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A former Botetourt County teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges related to asking a student for lewd photos.

Paul Wakeman pleaded guilty in Boetetourt Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon for three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the commonwealth's attorney.

Wakeman was sentenced to 12 months in prison with all 12 months suspended, but he will have to serve a year of probation. He is also required to surrender his teaching license.

Deputies said that Wakeman was a teacher at James River High Schoo and according to the commonwealth's attorney, he resigned from his position as soon as the allegations came to light.

According to court documents, a James River High School student told police that Wakeman, a teacher at the school, specifically asked for images of that student shirtless and wearing only underwear.

That's when investigators say they found out the 29-year-old teacher had made similar requests to numerous students over the past two years through text messages, phone calls and social media.

Deputies submitted warrants to search Wakeman's house, Snapchat and other social media accounts, but they found that his Instagram and Facebook accounts had been deleted. He was arrested in early March.

