Former Covington city manager to get six months severance after being asked to quit

COVINGTON, Va. - Covington's former city manager will get six months' severance pay despite being asked to quit.

As we reported last month, Richard Douglas was asked to resign in part because of this incident caught on police body camera.

He chose to leave on his own and asked for extra pay on top of what was required in his contract.

Council rejected his request, giving him only the six months they're required to.

Douglas' behavior also had a hand in the police chief deciding enough was enough, and to also quit.

Both positions still need permanent replacements.





