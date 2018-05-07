Former teacher, coach at Galax High School charged with assaulting minors

GALAX, Va. - A former teacher at Galax High School is charged with assault with two different minor victims.

Kevin Renwick Frazier, 48, of Galax, is accused in incidents that allegedly happened in Galax on December 4 and December 16.

Warrants were served on March 16.

Frazier was a military science teacher and a coach. Following a school board meeting on April 10, he was terminated from his job.

Details on the incidents were not immediately available.

He appeared in the Galax Juvenile and Domestic Court on April 6. Due to the age of the victims, information regarding the court appearance and outcome are being kept confidential.

