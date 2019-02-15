Free training in Floyd County can teach you how to save lives

FLOYD, Va. - Free training in Floyd County will teach you how to save a life.

Revive training will teach you how to use Narcan, a nasal spray of the medicine naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The training is hosted by New River Valley Community Services as a way to give people who are suffering from addiction a second chance.

"Any loss of life to an overdose is one too many, so we want to do everything we can to prevent that from happening," said Mike Wade with New River Valley Community Services.

The free training even lets people leave with free doses of Narcan and takes place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd.

