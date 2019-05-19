Fugitive Caught After Pusuit In Grayson County

Grayson Co., VA - A fugitive from the U.S. Marshals Service, considered armed and dangerous, was arrested in Grayson County after a pursuit on foot.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff's office, Jonathan Reed Stiltner was wanted for federal probation violations.

A resident of Fries, Stiltner was believed to be driving back to that area.

Grayson County says that, after a short chase around the Elk Creek area in Providence, Stiltner was taken into custody Saturday evening, with help from the Virginia State Police and the Galax Police Department.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.