Girl flown to hospital after losing control of bike, hit by car in Southwest Virginia

MARION, Va. - A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital after police say she was hit by a car Memorial Day evening.

At about 5:15 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a car and bicycle near the Greenway Avenue intersection with South Main Street.

The girl was riding her bike through a parking lot, tried to turn onto the sidewalk, lost control of the bike, entered the road and was immediately hit by an oncoming car, according to police.

She was then flown to Johnson City Medical Center.

Following the investigation, no charges will be placed against the driver.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.