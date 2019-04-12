Grayson County deputies need help finding missing man

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - The Grayson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Gary David Lovern, 46, was last seen walking in the Stevens Creek area on Wednesday afternoon.

Lovern is described as 6' tall, 165 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt with a yellow Batman logo, and a baseball cap.

If you see him, you're asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-773-3241.

