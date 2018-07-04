Grayson County Schools hits accreditation milestone

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - School leaders in Grayson County are celebrating a big milestone for the district.

"Grayson County will be fully accredited for the first time in seven years, which means all of our schools made full accreditation, which we're very proud of," said Kelly Wilmore, superintendent of Grayson County Public Schools.

The Virginia Department of Education uses Standards of Learning (SOL) test scores and graduation rates as a part of its accreditation standards. Eligible students must meet a pass rate of 75 percent in English and 70 percent in math, science and history.

"We had some tremendous gains on our SOL scores this past year," Wilmore said. "We're very pleased right now with the progress we've made in the last two years."

Wilmore credits the improvements to students' hard work and Grayson's teaching and administrative staff.

"You see that people are working very hard, they're working very well together," Wilmore said. "I think our teachers do a great job of using technology and a lot of them teach outside the box."

Wilmore said teachers are collaborating more than before and have added more resources to help students do their best in the classroom.

"We do a few different things and go well above, probably, what some other school divisions do," Wilmore said.

