Halifax County driver killed in Route 501 wreck

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Halifax County man.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on Route 501, south of Route 603. According to state police, a 1994 Dodge Dakota ran off the road, hit a pole, and flipped.

The driver, 32-year-old Nathalie resident Douglas L. Oakes, died at the scene. State police say he was wearing a seatbelt.

State police are trying to determine what caused Oakes to run off the road.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.