Heavy rain, flooding causes road closures throughout the region

ROANOKE, Va. - The heavy rainfall and extreme flooding has left roads across the Commonwealth covered in debris or closed to the public.

Here is a list from VDOT of impacted roads across the region:

Amherst County

As of 4 p.m., Rt. 629 and Rt. 653 South, from Elon Road to Mistover Dr, in Amherst County are both closed due to downed trees.

Appomattox County

Parts of Rt 633 and Rt. 636 remain closed due to downed power lines.

According to VDOT, Rt. 633 East from Old Evergreen Road to Richmond Highway and from Suanee Creek Road to Rocks Church Road is closed.

Rt. 633 West is closed from Suanee Creek Road to Rocks Church Road.

Campbell County

Rt. 643 is closed in both directions due to downed power lines from Raintree Dr to Hickory Creek Road.

Charlotte County

According to VDOT, VA 40 is flooded.

Portions of Rt. 650 are passable with care but some portions are washed out. Rt. 648 and Rt. 651 are also washed out.

Floodwaters still cover nine secondary roads and seven are closed due to downed power lines or trees.

Nelson County

Rt. 767 is closed due to a downed tree.

Pittsylvania County

Portions of US 58, 360, and 29 Business are flooded or closed by debris.

VA 57 is passable with care.

About 40 other secondary routes are closed, including Routes 601, 618, 669, 730, 839, 867, 1276 and 1501 which have experienced washouts.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.