Moonshine tasting room coming soon to Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - A planned Franklin County moonshine tasting room is now on track to open soon.

Henry-based Twin Creeks Distillery will expand into a new space next to the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount.

The government shutdown temporarily paused the project because the ABC could not issue their alcohol permit.

The owner says he doesn't mind the delay, as long as the project comes to fruition.

"We probably needed more time than what we had anyway," said Chris Prillaman, owner of Twin Creeks Distillery. "We're going to push and get it done any way possible."

The Twin Creeks Tasting Room is estimated to open next month.

