Henry County Sheriff's Office responds to bomb threat at Martinsville business

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Explosive detection personnel responded to a Martinsville business where a threatening message was found around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

The threatening message, which said that an explosive device was placed in the building, was found inside Hanes Brands, Inc. in Martinsville.

The Sheriff's Office says its explosives detection dog and his handler, along with other deputies, searched the building and did not find anything suspicious.

As a precaution, the Henry County Department of Public Safety, as well as local volunteer fire and rescue crews, stayed on the scene.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.