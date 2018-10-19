Hillsville police chief retires after 19 years with the department

HILLSVILLE, Va. - After 19 years with the Hillsville Police Department, Police Chief Wesley Yonce is retiring from the department on October 31.

While Yonce has been with the department for 19 years, he started his 30-year career in law enforcement as a dispatcher with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in 1988.

After going from several different positions with the Sheriff's Department and moving on to the Hillsville Police Department, he was named the department's interim police chief in July 2014 before being officially named police chief in March 2015.

Yonce told the Carroll News that one of the main reasons for his retirement is the fact that he turned 50-year-old in February this year.

During his retirement, Yonce will continue to serve as 2nd Lieutenant with the Hillsville Volunteer Fire Department as well as working part-time for Carroll County Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.