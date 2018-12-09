How much snow has fallen? This winter storm by the numbers

ROANOKE, Va. - APPOMATTOX COUNTY
Appomattox: 10 inches, 4:23 p.m.
BATH COUNTY
Hot Springs: 10 inches, 4:28 p.m.
BEDFORD COUNTY
Bedford City: 15.8 inches, 4:41 p.m.
Forest: 10.5 inches, 4:55 p.m.
Boonsboro: 12.5 inches, 4:24 p.m.
Sedalia: 13 inches, 4:30 p.m
CAMPBELL COUNTY
Evington.: 9.5 inches, 4:38 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Snow Creek: 17.5 inches, 4 p.m.
Rocky Mount: 15 inches, 4:48 p.m.
GALAX
Galax: 18 inches, 4:30 p.m.
GILES COUNTY
Eggleston: 11 inches, 4:29 p.m.
HALIFAX COUNTY
South Boston: 14 inches, 4:45 p.m.
PULASKI COUNTY
Dublin: 15.5 inches, 4:02 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Elliston: 15 inches, 3:55 p.m.
Blacksburg: 12.5 inches, 4:43 p.m.
