How much snow has fallen? This winter storm by the numbers

County by county breakdown of how much snow is on the ground

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. - APPOMATTOX COUNTY

Appomattox: 10 inches, 4:23 p.m. 

BATH COUNTY

Hot Springs: 10 inches, 4:28 p.m. 

BEDFORD COUNTY

Bedford City: 15.8 inches, 4:41 p.m.

Forest: 10.5 inches, 4:55 p.m. 

Boonsboro: 12.5 inches, 4:24 p.m. 

Sedalia: 13 inches, 4:30 p.m 

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Evington.: 9.5 inches, 4:38 p.m. 

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Snow Creek: 17.5 inches, 4 p.m. 

Rocky Mount: 15 inches, 4:48 p.m. 

GALAX

Galax: 18 inches, 4:30 p.m. 

GILES COUNTY

Eggleston: 11 inches, 4:29 p.m. 

HALIFAX COUNTY

South Boston: 14 inches, 4:45 p.m.  

PULASKI COUNTY

Dublin: 15.5 inches, 4:02 p.m. 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Elliston: 15 inches, 3:55 p.m. 

Blacksburg: 12.5 inches, 4:43 p.m. 

