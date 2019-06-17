One Southwest Virginia town seeing more and more black bears

MARION, Va. - One Southwest Virginia town is addressing concerns black bears inside the town limits, after multiple people have reported seeing the animals.

Marion is a quaint, rural town located in the mountains, so while it's great for people, it's also a perfect habitat for the North American black bear.

Humans and bears can coexist when we humans follow the correct steps and rules:

Make your garbage can more bear-resistant by securing the lid with latches and never set out trash just in bags Place garbage and recycling curbside the morning of pickup, not the night before Keep garbage cans clean and deodorize them with bleach or ammonia Don’t leave pet food outside Harvest fruit off trees as soon as it is ripe Keep barbecue grills clean

Bears are usually scared of humans and will run away if lights are turned on or people make noise. Black bears are highly adaptable and intelligent animals.

Never approach a bear. Instead, try to make noise that will cause it to leave. If the bear remains, call 911.

If it’s just passing through, remember -- bears love living there as well, so it's best to just let them pass.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.