How to keep your children safe at the bus stop

ROANOKE, Va. - It has been a dangerous week for American children heading to school.

Five children died while waiting to get on the bus, while several others were seriously hurt in at least five different states.

While there have been no accidents involving children at bus stops in our area, it's still important to keep an eye on your children while they're waiting for the bus.

Just in the last week, a 7-year old boy in Pennsylvania was hit at his bus stop. He was found dead by a bus driver coming to pick him up.

A 9-year-old boy in Mississippi on Wednesday was hit by a truck and killed as he crossed the street to catch his bus.

In Indiana, three siblings -- six-year-old twins and their older sister -- were killed as a pickup truck plowed into them and another child as they crossed the highway to their school bus.

Tanya Trevilian, the Pediatric Trauma Program Coordinator at Carilion Children's Hospital, suggests an adult waiting with kids at the bus stops until the bus arrives, and to take at least three giant steps back from the curb as the bus approaches.

"A lot of times in school zones, there's a different speed limit. So, if the lights are flashing -- slow down like you're supposed to. I know some of them are around 15 to 30 miles per hour, but just make sure you watch for those lights," said Trevilian.

Another tip for drivers -- remember to stay alert and look for kids who may be trying to get to or from the school bus.

It's also a good reminder to teach kids to look left and right before crossing the street.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.