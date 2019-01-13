Ice causes thousands to lose power in Southwest Virginia

Thousands of people in Virginia are waking up to a power outage Sunday morning.

Ice is building up on power lines, which is causing issues.

So far, the largest Appalachian Power outage is in Roanoke City, with 1,200 customers there without power, as of 7 a.m.

Patrick County, Pittsylvania County, Grayson County, Henry County, and Carroll County are also experiencing outages, but not as widespread as the one in Roanoke City.

There are also nearly 2,000 in Danville without power.

Appalachian Power has crews out assessing these issues. They are estimating that power will be restored by lunch time.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning people to avoid driving, if possible.

