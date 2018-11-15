Icy conditions a concern for morning commute

Icy conditions at the New River Mall on Thursday, November 15.

Drivers should expect icy conditions Thursday morning.

Minor icy conditions are beginning to appear on the main roads and side streets throughout the New River Valley. Conditions in the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg-Bedford areas aren't bad.

There are icy patches on I-77 in Carroll County, Wythe County and Bland County.

The other interstates are looking OK so far, but beware of isolated slick spots.

Flooding remains an issue in Pittsylvania County.

As always, bridges and overpasses are the first areas to get slick, so be especially careful on those.

Click here to see the Virginia Department of Transportation's road conditions table.

