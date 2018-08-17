Inner City Athletic Association hosts third annual family fun day

ROANOKE, Va. - One of the oldest African American non-profit organizations in Southwest Virginia is recognizing young athletes.

The Inner City Athletic Association will be hosting its third annual family fun day on Saturday.

The association is celebrating its youth track team after a successful season and performance at the Commonwealth Games.

The organization is designed to assist Roanoke city youth in athletics, academics and character building.

"We're so proud of our athletes. I think at every meet we get gold, silver and bronze. Those kids really did their thing and we're so proud of them. They came out and showed out. A lot of them were first-time track participants and we really just want to showcase them," said Pamela Banks, administrator of the association.

The family fun day will be held at Washington Park from 11 a.m. to 6. p.m.

