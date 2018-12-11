Is the trash truck coming? Here's the plan

Trash trucks are out on the streets again Tuesday in most areas.

Not all areas have made announcements about altered schedules, but here is what we know:

Trash collection in Roanoke City is expected to resume Tuesday. All trash pickup will be delayed at least one day this week.

Roanoke County trash collection is also expected to resume Tuesday for Monday routes. Residents on all other routes are encouraged to put their cans out on their normal collection day once they can safely do so. Some streets may still be inaccessible.

In Salem, trash collection may be delayed this week. You are asked to leave your trash can at the street until it is collected.

In Wythe County, trash collection and recycling centers will return to normal schedule Tuesday.

Trash pickup is on its regular schedule in Danville.

