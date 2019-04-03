Law enforcement asks for public's help finding escaped inmate possibly in Covington area

RICHLANDS, Va. - The Richlands Police Department is asking for the public's help finding an escaped inmate who may be in the Covington area.

The U.S. Marshal's office has told the police department that Joshua Keen, an escaped inmate, got a room at the Super 8 Motel in Lewisburg, W.V.

The clerk told authorities that Keen left around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Marshals have found evidence in Keen's room that suggests he has changed his appearance, possibly to a clean-shaven look.

Authorities say that Keen mentioned to the hotel clerk that he was possibly heading to the Covington area.

Officers say that Keen escaped from Clinch Valley Medical Center and that he was last seen wearing a red jumpsuit. He's described as a man who is 170 pounds and around 5 feet 9 inches with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has information on Keen's location is asked to call the U.S. Marshal's Office at 1-877-926-8332 or the Richlands Police Department at 276-964-9134 or 911.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.