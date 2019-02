ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A Lexington man died in a fatal crash in Rockbridge County Tuesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck was driving west on Route 60 when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree around 12:30 p.m.

The driver, Harvey Chittum, 92, of Lexington, was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.