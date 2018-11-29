Local breweries brew up 'Resilience' for Camp Fire victims

ROANOKE, Va. - Four local breweries are joining a nationwide movement of 'Resilience' to raise funds for victims of California's Camp Fire.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, which is from California, has come up with a beer name Resilience. The company plans to share the recipe with breweries across the country, including some in our area.

Beale's Beer of Bedford, Big Lick Brewing Company of Roanoke and Twin Creeks Brewing Company of Vinton, as well as Starr Hill Brewery, which has a tasting room in Roanoke, have all joined the effort.

So far, more than 1,000 breweries have signed up to make some Resilience and help out victims of California's Camp Fire.

To see a full list of breweries participating, visit the Sierra Nevada website.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.