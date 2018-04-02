Local city departments celebrate April Fool's Day

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA - Another April Fool's Day is in the books, and several social media accounts in our area went the distance.

Local leaders in Roanoke announced that the city is investing in cutting-edge wind and solar energy technology in an effort to reduce costs. Mock-up photos of what downtown Roanoke and the Roanoke Star will look like by 2025 were shared on the city's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The Department of Planning Building and Development also decided to join in on the fun, announcing a new subway system that will reduce traffic and pollution. Unfortunately, the future Roanoke underground map was also a prank.

And in Christiansburg, the police department introduced its newest narcotics tracker -- a cute furry rabbit named Mary Jane. In the Facebook post, the department said it received a grant to get the rabbit, which was abbreviated "Advancing Police Recovery Logistics (APRL) grant from the Foundation of Official Law Enforcement Strategy (FOOLES)." Turns out, the rabbit was borrowed from a friend of an officer and will not be tracking drugs for the department.

