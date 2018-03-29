Easter egg hunts across Southwest, Central Virginia

Check out all the Easter egg hunts happening soon in Roanoke and the surrounding areas!

Alleghany County

Scott Hill Retirement Community Saturday, noon - 1:30 p.m. Free event! Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Highland House Assisted Living Saturday, noon - 4 p.m. Free for all ages!



Amherst County

Emmanuel United Methodist Church Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Children in preschool through 5th grade are welcome to participate.



Appomattox County

Mt Comfort United Methodist Church Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon Egg hunt following the Pot Luck breakfast!



Bedford County

Raintree Village Apartments Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Children ages 2 and older are able to participate in egg hunt. Call to reserve your spot for participation!



Blacksburg

Beliveau Estate Winery Sunday 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Adult only! Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of. Call 540-961-0505 to pre-purchase tickets.

Heritage Hall Healthcare Friday, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided and please bring your Easter basket

Historic Smithfield Plantation Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. $5 registration per child. Call 540-231-3947 to sign up.



Botetourt County

Fincastle Baptist Church Saturday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Egg Hunt begins at 3 p.m. There will be games, crafts, food, inflatables, and much more.



Buena Vista

Glen Maury Park Saturday, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Egg hunting for children ages 3 - 10.



Campbell County

Altavista English Park Sunday, 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. More than 200 free baskets, bouncy houses, live entertainment



Carroll County

Little Vine Community Church Saturday, 1 p.m. Children 12 years old and younger are able to participate in the egg hunt.



Christiansburg

Covington

Fincastle Baptist Church: Highlands Campus Friday, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Event for the entire family!

Temple Baptist Church Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. There will also be games, crafts and a DIY photo booth

The Church of God Covington Congregation Sunday, 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. A time of Worship along with some light refreshments. An Easter egg hunt will follow the service.



Danville

Franklin County

Cypress Cove Sunday, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Previous reservations required

Boones Mill Baptist Church Saturday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Food, egg hunt, games and more!

Waid Park Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Children ages 12 and younger are welcome to participate in the egg hunt!

Doe Run Christian Church Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Lunch provided



Galax

Camp Zion Church Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

First United Methodist Church of Galax Sunday, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. All children 12 and under are welcome to partake in crafts, story time, egg hunt, and refreshments



Giles County

Halifax County

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital Friday, 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Children ages 12 and under welcome to participate in the egg hunt!



Henry County

Friendly Worship Center Saturday, noon - 2 p.m.



Lexington

Freedom Church April 8, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Lots of prizes and lunch will be served

Heritage Hall Friday, 3:30 p.m. Refreshments & TONS of Eggs will be hidden with prizes



Lynchburg

Patrick County

Pulaski County

Community Christian Church Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon Free event and lunch! Egg hunts for children 5th grade and younger.

Tower of Refuge Church Sunday, noon - 1 p.m Children ages 12 and younger are welcome to participate in the egg hunt. All children that come to Easter Service and register between 10 a.m. - 10:40 a.m. on Sunday will be entered to win one of three grand prizes!

First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon Children in 5th grade and younger are able to participate in the egg hunt!

Jackson Park Saturday, noon - 2 p.m. Held in Jackson Park. Hunt is open to children 12 years and younger.

Aldersgate United Methodist Church Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.



Radford

Unity Christian Church of Radford Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon

NRV Progressive Men's Club Saturday, 11 a.m. - noon Children of all ages are welcome!



Roanoke

Salem

Wythe County

Rural Retreat Vol Emergency Service Inc. Saturday, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Children ages 11 and younger are welcome to participate in the egg hunt!

Children's Ministry at St. Paul UMC-Wytheville Sunday, 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Egg hunt open to children 5th grade and younger.



