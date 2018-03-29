Easter egg hunts across Southwest, Central Virginia

Check out all the Easter egg hunts happening soon in Roanoke and the surrounding areas!
Alleghany County
- Scott Hill Retirement Community
- Saturday, noon - 1:30 p.m.
- Free event!
- Kids must be accompanied by an adult.
- Highland House Assisted Living
- Saturday, noon - 4 p.m.
- Free for all ages!
Amherst County
- Emmanuel United Methodist Church
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Children in preschool through 5th grade are welcome to participate.
Appomattox County
- Mt Comfort United Methodist Church
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon
- Egg hunt following the Pot Luck breakfast!
Bedford County
- Raintree Village Apartments
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Children ages 2 and older are able to participate in egg hunt. Call to reserve your spot for participation!
Blacksburg
- Beliveau Estate Winery
- Sunday 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Adult only!
- Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of. Call 540-961-0505 to pre-purchase tickets.
- Heritage Hall Healthcare
- Friday, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Light refreshments will be provided and please bring your Easter basket
- Historic Smithfield Plantation
- Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- $5 registration per child. Call 540-231-3947 to sign up.
Botetourt County
- Fincastle Baptist Church
- Saturday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Egg Hunt begins at 3 p.m.
- There will be games, crafts, food, inflatables, and much more.
Buena Vista
- Glen Maury Park
- Saturday, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Egg hunting for children ages 3 - 10.
Campbell County
- Altavista English Park
- Sunday, 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- More than 200 free baskets, bouncy houses, live entertainment
Carroll County
- Little Vine Community Church
- Saturday, 1 p.m.
- Children 12 years old and younger are able to participate in the egg hunt.
Christiansburg
- Kiwanis Park
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Different start times for different age groups
- Harbor of Hope Church
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Hunt eggs, play, have snacks, give prizes, and listen to Bible stories
- English Meadows Senior Living Community
- April 7, 10 a.m.
- Cambria Baptist Church
- Sunday, 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Covington
- Fincastle Baptist Church: Highlands Campus
- Friday, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Event for the entire family!
- Temple Baptist Church
- Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- There will also be games, crafts and a DIY photo booth
- The Church of God Covington Congregation
- Sunday, 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- A time of Worship along with some light refreshments. An Easter egg hunt will follow the service.
Danville
- Brosville United Methodist Church
- Saturday, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Riverview Baptist Church
- Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sharon Baptist Church
- Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Children ages 12 and younger are welcome to hunt the eggs while children ages 13-17 are welcome to help hide the eggs and play games!
- Mt Olivet United Methodist Church Danville
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon.
- Dye eggs, decorate cookies and more!
- Owen Farm Tours
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Franklin County
- Cypress Cove
- Sunday, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Previous reservations required
- Boones Mill Baptist Church
- Saturday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Food, egg hunt, games and more!
- Waid Park
- Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Children ages 12 and younger are welcome to participate in the egg hunt!
- Doe Run Christian Church
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
- Lunch provided
Galax
- Camp Zion Church
- Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church of Galax
- Sunday, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- All children 12 and under are welcome to partake in crafts, story time, egg hunt, and refreshments
Giles County
- The Farm Experience
- Saturday, 12:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Free admission!
- Watch baby chicks hatch after the egg hunt!
- Compass Youth Ministry Pearisburg Church of God
- Saturday, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Heritage Hall Healthcare
- Thursday, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Glow in the dark Easter egg hunt!
Halifax County
- Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
- Friday, 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Children ages 12 and under welcome to participate in the egg hunt!
Henry County
- Friendly Worship Center
- Saturday, noon - 2 p.m.
Lexington
- Freedom Church
- April 8, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Lots of prizes and lunch will be served
- Heritage Hall
- Friday, 3:30 p.m.
- Refreshments & TONS of Eggs will be hidden with prizes
Lynchburg
- Passion Community
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon.
- Carnival games and prizes, crafts, bounce houses, laser tag and more
- Timberlake Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon
- Egg hunt and activities for children ages 10 and younger!
- The Anointed Place
- Saturday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Egg hunt will be held at the Dunbar Middle School Field & Track.
- Must pre-register!
- Indian Hill United Methodist Church
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon
- Egg hunt starts around 10:30, followed with a light lunch and fun activities inside the fellowship hall.
- JCPenney (Lynchburg location)
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Hosted in the Kids' Department.
- Children must be accompanied be an adult!
- Chestnut Hill Baptist Church
- Saturday, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- We will have hot dogs, chips, and drinks!
- WoodmenLife - Lynchburg, VA Chapter 7
- Saturday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Children ages 13 and younger are able to participate in the egg hunt!
- Fairview Christian Church
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon
- Free event and egg hunt for children ages 2 - 12!
Patrick County
- Grace Baptist Church
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Free event!
- Fairystone Baptist Church
- Sunday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Free event!
Pulaski County
- Community Christian Church
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon
- Free event and lunch!
- Egg hunts for children 5th grade and younger.
- Tower of Refuge Church
- Sunday, noon - 1 p.m
- Children ages 12 and younger are welcome to participate in the egg hunt.
- All children that come to Easter Service and register between 10 a.m. - 10:40 a.m. on Sunday will be entered to win one of three grand prizes!
- First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon
- Children in 5th grade and younger are able to participate in the egg hunt!
- Jackson Park
- Saturday, noon - 2 p.m.
- Held in Jackson Park.
- Hunt is open to children 12 years and younger.
- Aldersgate United Methodist Church
- Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Radford
- Unity Christian Church of Radford
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon
- NRV Progressive Men's Club
- Saturday, 11 a.m. - noon
- Children of all ages are welcome!
Roanoke
- RISE Church
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m.
- Jawbone Hill Church
- Saturday, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Free for the whole family!
- Children 5th grade and younger are welcome to participate in the egg hunt.
- Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
- Saturday, 11 a.m.
- Hot dog lunch to follow!
- Preston Park Elementary
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon
- Free event!
- New Covenant Christian Church
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon
- Children 5th grade and younger are welcome to participate in the egg hunt.
- Free event!
- Old South Roanoke Fire Station
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - noon
- Children ages 12 and younger are invited to participate in the egg hunt.
- Free event!
- Tinker Mountain Alumnae Chapter's Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Hollins University
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
- Hosted by Hollins University.
- $4 per child.
- St. John's Episcopal Church
- Sunday, 10:15 a.m.
- First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
- Saturday, noon - 2 p.m.
- East Gate Church of the Nazarene
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Children in 5th grade and younger are welcome to participate in the egg hunt!
- Crossroads Church
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. at River's Edge Sports Complex
- Children ages 12 and younger are welcome to participate in the egg hunt.
Salem
- Longwood Park
- Thursday, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Children ages 10 and younger welcome to participate in the egg hunt.
- Homestead Creamery and Salem Ice Cream Parlor will be giving away free samples!
- Salem Moose Lodge Loom
- Saturday, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- An adult egg hunt will follow the children's!
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help
- Sunday, 11:45 a.m. - noon
- Children 5th grade and younger welcome to participate in the egg hunt.
- Community Church Salem
- Sunday, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Children in kindergarten to 5th grade invited to participate in egg hunt!
- Blue Ridge Christian Camp
- Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Free event for the whole family. Egg hunt will be provided for children ages 6 months through 12 years.
- Sox Fest at LewisGale Field
- Saturday, 10 a.m.
- Free event!
Wythe County
- Rural Retreat Vol Emergency Service Inc.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Children ages 11 and younger are welcome to participate in the egg hunt!
- Children's Ministry at St. Paul UMC-Wytheville
- Sunday, 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
- Egg hunt open to children 5th grade and younger.
