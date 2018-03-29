Southwest Virginia

Easter egg hunts across Southwest, Central Virginia

Most events are not just for kids

By Caitlin Blankenship - Intern

Check out all the Easter egg hunts happening soon in Roanoke and the surrounding areas!

Do you know of an Easter egg hut we missed? Send an email to jwilliamson@wsls.com!

Alleghany County

Amherst County

Appomattox County

Bedford County

  • Raintree Village Apartments
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
    • Children ages 2 and older are able to participate in egg hunt. Call to reserve your spot for participation!

Blacksburg

  • Beliveau Estate Winery
    • Sunday 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
    • Adult only!
    • Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of. Call 540-961-0505 to pre-purchase tickets. 
  • Heritage Hall Healthcare
    • Friday, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
    • Light refreshments will be provided and please bring your Easter basket
  • Historic Smithfield Plantation
    • Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. 
    • $5 registration per child. Call 540-231-3947 to sign up. 

Botetourt County

  • Fincastle Baptist Church
    • Saturday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
    • Egg Hunt begins at 3 p.m.
    • There will be games, crafts, food, inflatables, and much more. 

Buena Vista

  • Glen Maury Park
    • Saturday, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
    • Egg hunting for children ages 3 - 10.

Campbell County

  • Altavista English Park
    • Sunday, 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
    • More than 200 free baskets, bouncy houses, live entertainment

Carroll County

Christiansburg

Covington

Danville

Franklin County

Galax

Giles County

Halifax County

Henry County

Lexington 

  • Freedom Church
    • April 8, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • Lots of prizes and lunch will be served
  • Heritage Hall
    • Friday, 3:30 p.m.
    • Refreshments & TONS of Eggs will be hidden with prizes

Lynchburg 

Patrick County

Pulaski County 

  • Community Christian Church
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon 
    • Free event and lunch!
    • Egg hunts for children 5th grade and younger. 
  • Tower of Refuge Church
    • Sunday, noon - 1 p.m 
    • Children ages 12 and younger are welcome to participate in the egg hunt. 
    • All children that come to Easter Service and register between 10 a.m. - 10:40 a.m. on Sunday will be entered to win one of three grand prizes!
  • First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. - noon 
    • Children in 5th grade and younger are able to participate in the egg hunt!
  • Jackson Park
    • Saturday, noon - 2 p.m. 
    • Held in Jackson Park. 
    • Hunt is open to children 12 years and younger. 
  • Aldersgate United Methodist Church
    • Saturday, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. 

Radford

Roanoke

Salem

  • Longwood Park
    • Thursday, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. 
    • Children ages 10 and younger welcome to participate in the egg hunt. 
    • Homestead Creamery and Salem Ice Cream Parlor will be giving away free samples!
  • Salem Moose Lodge Loom
    • Saturday, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. 
    • An adult egg hunt will follow the children's!
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help
    • Sunday, 11:45 a.m. - noon
    • Children 5th grade and younger welcome to participate in the egg hunt. 
  • Community Church Salem
    • Sunday, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. 
    • Children in kindergarten to 5th grade invited to participate in egg hunt!
  • Blue Ridge Christian Camp
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
    • Free event for the whole family. Egg hunt will be provided for children ages 6 months through 12 years. 
  • Sox Fest at LewisGale Field
    • Saturday, 10 a.m. 
    • Free event!

Wythe County

