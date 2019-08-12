Local fuel company pairs up with elementary schools to collect winter coats

BROOKNEAL, Va. - If you're looking to shed some of those winter coats that are lying around your house, a local fuel company wants to help you put them in the hands of students in need.

Starting Tuesday until early October, Foster Fuels will be collecting winter coats at their showrooms throughout Central Virginia.

The company is looking for gently used coats to give to area elementary schools chosen by the company's showrooms throughout the region. Each showroom is working with a local elementary school in the area.

Donations can be brought to any showroom location Tuesday until October 4 during normal business hours.

The following are the organizations that Foster Fuels is working with this season:

• Brookneal Designated Organization: Sydnor Jennings and Brookneal Elementary Schools

• Danville/Blairs Area Designated Organization: Chatham Elementary School

• Charlottesville Designated Organization: Stone Robinson Elementary School

• Forest Designated Organization: New London Academy

• Huddleston Designated Organization: Lake Christian Ministries

• Lovingston Designated Organization: Tye River Elementary School

• Rustburg/Lynchburg Area Designated Organization: Rustburg Elementary School



