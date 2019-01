CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - A USPS driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Carroll County, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police say they received a call for a crash involving two cars on Carrollton Pike around 5:08 p.m.

The crash is under investigation, and authorities say charges are pending.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

