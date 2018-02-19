Man arrested after dry-firing gun at Wytheville Community College, police say

WYTHEVILLE, Va. - Police have arrested a 21-year-old man who they say dry-fired a gun at two people at Wytheville Community College.

Alexander Dunford, of Wytheville, faces multiple charges after the incident on Thursday.

Police charged Dunford with two felony counts of attempt to maliciously shoot an individual, two felony counts of use/attempt to use or display a firearm in a threatening manner, and one count of brandishing a firearm.

He threatened a man and a woman by pointing the gun at them and dry-firing it, according to state police. Dry-firing is shooting a gun without ammunition.

Dunford is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail until his court appearance Tuesday.

Police say neither the male nor the female was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.





