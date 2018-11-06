Man arrested three months after driving his car into, robbing Henry County store

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - A man has been arrested three months after authorities say he drove into a convenience store and stole an unknown amount of money, according to Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say they responded to the store at 3899 Figsboro Road in Martinsville after a man drove his car into the store and proceeded to rob the store.

The suspect was eventually identified as 47-year-old Carl Harding of Bassett was arrested on November 6 by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Fieldale.

Harding was charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny and is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.