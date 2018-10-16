Man charged with first-degree murder after crash that killed 15-year-old boy, injured six others

INDEPENDENCE, Va. - A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for his role in a fatal crash this month.

Steven Williams of Independence turned himself in to Virginia State Police on Tuesday.

The crash happened on October 10 at 4:45 p.m. on Route 58 less than a mile west of Route 702.

The crash killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously hurt six other people.

Williams was the front-seat passenger in a 2014 Nissan Rogue that was traveling east on Route 58, according to state police.

According to a state police investigation, Williams was a "causative factor" in how the car crossed the center line and hit a westbound tractor-trailer head-on.

Authorities say Williams was one of seven people in the car, including the driver, and none of them was wearing a seat belt.

The 31-year-old woman who was the driver, Williams, an 8-year-old passenger, an 11-year-old passenger and a 13-year-old passenger were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C., for treatment for serious injuries. All but Williams are still being treated.

A 16-year-old girl, who was a passenger, was taken to Alleghany Memorial Hospital in Sparta, N.C. for treatment of serious injuries. She has been treated and released.

Williams is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are possible.

