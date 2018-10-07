Man dead in Carroll County plane crash, state police say

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - State police say a West Virginia man is dead after his plane crashed in Carroll County.

Troopers say Ralph Young's remains were found in the wreckage of a fixed-wing, single-engine 1941 Piper that was found off Cemetery Road on Fancy Gap Mountain around 3:00 Sunday morning.

State police were notified of a possible aircraft crash around 2 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated as of 3:30 p.m by Federal Aviation Administration agents and the National Transportation Safety Board.

After further investigation, state police say Young was making a round-trip flight from a private airstrip in Fayetteville, West Virginia to Elkin, North Carolina and back.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.