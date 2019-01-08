Man faces felony charges after authorities say he stole utility terrain vehicle in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. - A man has been arrested and is now facing two felony charges after authorities say he stole a utility terrain vehicle in Giles County.

Frederick "Rick" James Graham, 38, of Bluefield, has been charged with grand larceny and larceny with intent to sell.

Authorities say Graham stole the utility terrain vehicle from the Wolf Creek area of Narrows.

Graham was arrested in Mercer County, West Virginia, and was extradited to Virginia on Monday. He is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Tazewell County Sheriff's Office and the Bluefield (WV) Police Department all helped with this investigation.

