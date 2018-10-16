Man found unresponsive in Pulaski County ditch Tuesday morning

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says a man was found unresponsive in a ditch on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say someone called the sheriff's office to report an unresponsive man between 9:30 and 10:30 Tuesday morning.

The man was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The sheriff's office has not identified the man.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated once more information becomes available.

