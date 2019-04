HILLSVILLE, Va. - Police are searching for a man they say stole from a Comfort Inn.

The Hillsville Police Department is asking for help finding 26-year-old Damien Jackson.

Jackson is wanted on a charge of larceny after an incident at the Comfort Inn.

Anyone with information about where Jackson may be is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 276-728-4146 or the Hillsville Police Department at 276-728-2251.

