Mayor, council seats up for grabs in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - It’s election day in the Commonwealth and from city and town council members, to deciding on a school board and even voting for the next mayor, Virginians are heading to the polls to make their decision Tuesday.

When it comes to local elections, busy is often a relative term. We tend to see far fewer people turning out to vote than we do for state and national elections.

Often, locations with a mayoral race at stake do see a bump in voter turn out. During the last election cycle in 2016, people in Vinton were voting for the town's mayor. Turnout for the election was about 17 percent, with 398 out of 2,307 registered voters casting their ballot. With voter registration numbers in Vinton doubling since 2016, Roanoke County is looking for a much higher turnout Tuesday.

The last election cycle for Roanoke City, which also had a mayoral race on the line, saw more than 7,200 votes cast, or about 12 percent of registered voters.

These numbers are still extremely low compared to the average presidential election, with a turnout rate of 60 percent or higher.

10 News Political Analyst Dr. Ed Lynch says these local elections are the ones that voters should be most concerned with.

“People tend to stay away from the polls, voting for people whose decisions have the most immediate and visible impact on their lives,” says Lynch. “Everything from trash pickup, to leaf pickup, to snow removal, and where the traffic lights are going to be. All of these things are decided by city councils, so these are very important elections.”

After a widely followed presidential election in 2016, and a shakeup by Democrats in the 2017 Virginia state elections, many people are keeping a close eye on Tuesday's election. They’re waiting to see what impact, if any, the state and national decisions might have on these local races.

In races where multiple candidates are from the same party, like the city council race in Roanoke, where all of the candidates are either Democrats or Independents, Lynch says voters’ decisions will come down to much more than just political affiliation.

“The personality, and the features, and the integrity, and the qualities of the people running actually do make a difference,” he says. “Most Virginia voters think it and most Virginia voters will say that. They might identify themselves with a party but they always, always, always add, ‘But I vote for the person, not the party.’ And I think that’s what we’re going to see on Tuesday.”

Dozens of town and city council votes are on the line, from the Roanoke Valley, to the New River Valley, Southside and Central Virginia. Franklin County, Radford, and Wythe County will all be voting for a mayor Tuesday as well.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. You will need your photo ID. Click here to see a list of acceptable forms. Click here to check your polling place.

