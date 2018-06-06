Missing 27-year-old Galax man found safe

UPDATE

Police say Coty Lane Mayes has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Galax police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 27-year-old man.

Police say Coty Lane Mayes left to go to work on Saturday morning and did not arrive.

Mayes has diabetes and needs medication.

Mayes is described as 5'10" and 190 lbs. with hazel eyes and red hair. He was driving a white 1990 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina tags PJJ-3902.

If you have any information, please call the Galax Police Department at 276-236-8101.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.