Missing 9-year-old non-verbal boy found safe after lengthy search

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Authorities have found a 9-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday evening. He is safe.

Andrew Yarboro has autism and is not able to communicate verbally. He wandered off from his home in Chatham, as he has done before in the past.

Andrew had scratches on him and was very tired, but otherwise OK. As a precaution, he's being treated by emergency personnel.

Crews searched for hours through thick brush and swampy terrain to find the child. Volunteers found his clothes around 4 a.m., and the child was found after 11 a.m. in the 6000 block of Strawberry Road, which is about 1.4 miles from his home.

Search teams eventually found and followed barefoot prints Wednesday morning, which led them to Andrew.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 9-year-old non-verbal boy who they say wandered away from home.

Twelve crews made up of multiple people have been searching overnight for Andrew Yarboro. Drones and police dogs are being used in the search, and the sheriff's office is asking for volunteers to help.

Andrew Yarboro is described as a 4-foot-tall boy with autism who was wearing a dark gray shirt and black windbreaker-style pants. His family says he moves quickly, and the sheriff said this is not the first time he has wandered off.

Volunteers said they found the boy's clothes around 4 a.m. Wednesday, but there is still no sign of the boy. Volunteers are spreading out and parking on roads in the area to establish a perimeter and keep a lookout.

The call to the sheriff's office originally came in around 5:30 Tuesday afternoon. Andrew's family said that he was home with a parent when he wandered away. The parent was working on something in the home, which is in the 1200 block of County Road in Chatham.

Capt. Corey Webb said the sheriff's office has not found any evidence of drug usage.

A reverse 911 call has been made to homes in the immediate area notifying them of the boy's disappearance.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office along with the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the Danville Police Department, the Halifax County Sheriff's Office Virginia State Police and Angel Search and Rescue teams are searching for the boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately. If you would like to help with the search, Capt. Webb asks you to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office at (434) 656-6211.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.