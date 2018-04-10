Mohawk Industries expanding in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that Mohawk Industries will expand its manufacturing operation in Carroll County.

The project will preserve existing jobs and add several new positions. Mohawk plans to invest in new equipment as part of the expansion.

Virginia successfully competed against Alabama for the project.

The Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a $95,000 Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund grant to assist with this project.

The Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission is a 28-member body created by the 1999 General Assembly. Its mission is the promotion of economic growth and development in tobacco-dependent communities, using proceeds of the national tobacco settlement.

To date, the commission has awarded over 2,000 grants totaling more than $1.1 billion across the tobacco region of the commonwealth, and has provided $309 million in indemnification payments to tobacco growers and quota holders.

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world.

Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring.

Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.





