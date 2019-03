HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - A moped driver has died after a tractor-trailer hit him in Halifax County.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday on Route 360 at the intersection with Route 613.

State police say a 2014 Honda Ruckus moped was headed east when it was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Randall S. Waterbury, 56, of Scottsburg, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

State police are investigating the crash.

