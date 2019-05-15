More than 100 indicted on nearly 130 drug distribution, other charges in Tazewell County

More than 100 people have been indicted on nearly 130 drug distribution or drug-related crimes, according to the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

On April 9, a grand jury indicted 116 people on 124 indictments for a total of 390 counts of drug distribution and drug-related crimes. Authorities say 98 of those indicted have been arrested as of May 7, and 18 are still wanted.

Some of the charges include the distribution and manufacturing of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, child endangerment and the possession, transport or concealment of a gun by a convicted felon.

See the post below for the full list of charges:

